MSP: Woman with dementia found in dense swamp

The woman was reportedly in good medication condition when she was found.

RAVENNA, Mich. — An 83-year-old woman with dementia wandered away from her home and was found in a dense swamp area on the family property hours later.

According to a press release with Michigan State Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, several departments including the MSP Aviation, Muskegon County Sheriff's Department, and K-9 units were called to the 15000 block of Hall Road on a report of a missing person.

The caller said that her mother, an 83-year-old woman with dementia, wandered away from home and had already been missing for an hour and half.

Authorities began searching the area. The MSP aviation team was able to locate the woman in a dense swamp area on the family property about 6 hours after the initial call.

The woman was reportedly in good medication condition when she was found.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.