MSU College of Human Medicine students, faculty march for justice for Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students and faculty at the MSU College of Human Medicine marched in downtown Grand Rapids Friday afternoon calling for justice following the death of Patrick Lyoya.

The march began at the Secchia Center and continued south on Division Avenue.

This demonstration comes two days after Grand Rapids Police Department released multiple videos showing Lyoya's death, who was killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. Gatherings were also held Wednesday and Thursday to demand justice for Lyoya.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Authorities said a GRPD officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.

After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.



Footage released of the incident included video from a body-worn camera, a police dash camera, a neighbor's surveillance system and cell phone video from a witness.

At this time, GRPD has said that the name of the involved officer will not be released.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, they will hand over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, who will determine what’s next.

