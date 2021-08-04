MSU to provide COVID-19 vaccine to students

In a letter to students, the school said it will be providing vaccine to MSU students 18 and older, regardless of immigration status or primary residence.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University announced Wednesday that it will soon begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to its students.

In a letter to students, the school said it will be providing vaccine to MSU students 18 and older, regardless of immigration status or primary residence. The vaccines will be administered at the MS Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education, and appointments are available at a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose vaccine available to adults at least 18 years of age. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the vaccine.

To receive a vaccine, students must do the following:

On the day of your vaccination, you will need to bring with you a valid MSU student ID. If you don’t have a physical ID, a virtual ID is available using the MSU app. Your status as a student will be verified upon arrival. A valid state ID, passport or driver’s license also is acceptable.

Plan to arrive 10-15 minutes prior to your appointment.

If you need transportation to your appointment, Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is providing free transportation to and from appointments seven days a week to this location and other vaccine locations throughout Ingham County. Call 517-394-2282 to schedule your trip, which must be scheduled at least 24 hours before your appointment. CATA is also running a regular route to Lot 89, directly across from the MSU Pavilion.

If driving yourself to the appointment, follow signage directing you to MSU’s student vaccination site. A map is also available here.

Review our frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments can be made online here.

