Much-anticipated Wahlburgers restaurant is opening soon in GR and looking to hire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will soon be welcoming a new burger joint to the city center.

Walburgers announced Friday that its much-anticipated Grand Rapids restaurant will be opening this fall. However, before opening day, the company is looking to hire. According to a Facebook post, the positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, weekly paychecks and benefits. Those interested in applying can do so here.

The new restaurant is located on the first floor of the Marriott Residence Inn, at 10 Avenue NW. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. This location is the first on Michigan’s west side.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring the Wahlburgers experience to West Michigan. This is a unique location and I’m looking forward to welcoming our amazing guests during opening week,” said Chef Paul Wahlberg.

A set opening date has not yet been released, but more information about the Grand Rapids location can be found here.

