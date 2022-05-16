x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 seriously injured after truck collides with motorcycle

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital for treatment after colliding with a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.
Credit: Michigan State Police
The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A St. Louis man was seriously injured Monday morning after colliding with a truck in Ionia County.

Police say the crash happened on East Bluewater Highway in Muir around 9:45 a.m. A Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on the highway and attempted to turn left into a business when the driver struck a westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old St. Louis man, suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to a local hospital. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge, a 36-year-old Muir man, was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Busy Mom's Bakery hopes to bring new life to downtown Cedar Springs