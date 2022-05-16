1 seriously injured after truck collides with motorcycle

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital for treatment after colliding with a Dodge Ram. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A St. Louis man was seriously injured Monday morning after colliding with a truck in Ionia County.

Police say the crash happened on East Bluewater Highway in Muir around 9:45 a.m. A Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on the highway and attempted to turn left into a business when the driver struck a westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old St. Louis man, suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to a local hospital. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge, a 36-year-old Muir man, was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation.

