Multi-story residential building in Lowell worries nearby businesses

On July 25, City Council entered into a purchase and development agreement with CopperRock Construction.

LOWELL, Mich. — A multi-story residential building is being proposed in the City of Lowell.

The building would be built at the 'Lineshack Property' which is currently unused at Riverside Drive on the west side of the Flat River.

CopperRock Construction based in Grand Rapids is proposing the $4.5 million five or six stories tall building.

On the first floor would be retail or restaurant space, and above that, up to 17 condo or apartment units.

"I know there's concern about the height," said Michael Burns, Lowell City Manager. "That's very much an issue. I think whatever comes about here needs to be done tastefully with the community in mind."

"I don't feel our city council has thought this through whatsoever other than, I hate to say it, dollar signs," said Tonia North, owner of North Star Antiques just down the road from the Lineshack Property.

North says two previous proposals fell through in two years. A primary concern this time around is parking.

"I spend $500 a month minimum just to bring people into my business and it's a big deal if they can't find a place to park."

The City Manager also recognizes parking is an issue.

"[CopperRock Construction] has to meet the parking requirements of the area in order to be approved for the site plan," said Burns. "There's a lot of steps that have to happen before this can even happen."

"I personally think the downtown needs more businesses than it needs residential," said North.

Before approving CopperRock, the city considered four other proposals from other individuals and firms including one to expand the Main Street Inn, another to add retail establishments, and lastly a small park with a few residential units.

Burns says at the end of the day, he doesn't think the project will be a six-story building.

"CopperRock Construction's really taking to heart what community members have been saying and they said all along they would do that."

The project would take a year to complete.

