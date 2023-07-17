Inside the multimillion dollar lawsuit against Cedar Point

Rachel Hawes is suing Cedar Point after suffering a traumatic brain injury from being struck by a metal plate that detached from a roller coaster.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Michigan woman is suing Cedar Point after a piece of metal detached from a roller coaster and struck her in the head, resulting in a traumatic brain injury.

Rachel Hawes was struck by a metal plate, known as a "proximity flag plate," while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster in August of 2021.

Now, her family is suing Cedar Point for negligence, saying that the accident was preventable through proper maintenance.

Court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE show that the family of Hawes is asking for millions of dollars in compensation for the injury.

The lawsuit claims that Hawes suffered multiple injuries, including:

Head trauma with resultant traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Subarachnoid hemorrhage with cerebral edema due to traumatic head injury

Cerebral venous thrombosis of the sigmoid sinus

Right subdural hematoma

Communicating hydrocephalus with VP shunt placement

Right open skull fracture associated with cerebral laceration and contusions and resultant prolonged loss of consciousness (more than 24 hours)

The lawsuit alleges that the metal plate that struck Hawes in the head came off because bolts holding it to the Top Thrill Dragster train had come loose due to improper inspection and maintenance of the ride.

Hawes and her family are seeking damages in excess of $13 million. They claim that medical expenses have already totaled over $2 million and are expected to include another $10 million throughout her lifetime. The lawsuit also seeks damages of over $1 million for lost wages and earning potential.

The lawsuit claims that Hawes will no longer be able to work due to her injuries.

The Top Thrill Dragster has been closed for a year.

