Police investigating at least 6 possible break-ins in Kent County

Majority of the break-ins happened at cell phone stores, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County are investigating at least six possible break-ins early Thursday morning.

According to Kent County Central Dispatch, they all happened between 4 and 5 a.m. in the southern end of the county.

Exact locations where not provided however Dispatch said the majority of the incidents happened at cell phone stores.

Glass was smashed at multiple locations, but it's not clear yet what -- if anything -- was taken.

Dispatch did not provide any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

