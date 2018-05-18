SPARTA, Mich. - Two pole barns, a garden shed and a house all caught on fire in Algoma Township on Friday morning around 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the fires, which were on Algoma Avenue between 14 Mile and 15 Mile Roads. Law enforcement tried to locate the homeowner, and initially could not find him.

Around 9:30 a.m. a funeral home director called the Kent County Sheriff's Department because a man dropped off his last will and testament and then just sat in his car.

Police eventually determined that the 71-year-old man was the homeowner to the house in Algoma Township. When officers arriver to the funeral home and approached the vehicle, the man raised a gun to his head and shot himself.

The 71-year-old man was transported to Spectrum Butterworth in critical condition, and he died on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said that today was a court ordered property removal for his ex-wife. She was supposed to come and get some items from the house. One of the callers who initially reported the fire indicated that the couple was going through a contentious divorce.

The fires are still being investigated and are considered suspicious because there were fires in multiple locations at the same time.

Several of the outbuildings will be total losses, and the house has extensive damage.

