Multiple crews called to crash involving ambulance in Oakfield Township

The crash occurred near the intersection of Lincoln Lake Ave NE & 14 Mile Rd NE in Oakfield Township.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Michigan State Police and first responders in Kent County responded to a crash Monday evening involving an ambulance and another vehicle.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Lincoln Lake Ave NE and 14 Mile Rd NE in Oakfield Township around 10 p.m.

Kent County Dispatch said roads in the area will be shut down while police and emergency crews work the scene. There is no word yet on if anyone was injured in the crash.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.