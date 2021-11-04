No one injured after supply shed catches fire at Schwallier's Country Basket

The extent of the damage is still unknown, but they say no one was injured.

Multiple crews responded to Schwallier's Country Basket in Sparta on reports of a fire Thursday night.

According to Schwallier's Facebook page the fire broke out in one of the large supply sheds. The extent of the damage is still unknown, but they say no one was injured.

At least seven fire departments were on scene working to contain the flames.

This evening a fire broke out in one of our large supply sheds. Thankfully, everyone is safe, but we are shaken. We are... Posted by Schwallier's Country Basket on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Schwallier's Country Basket is a family-owned farm market and apple orchard in Sparta, Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.