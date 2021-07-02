Multiple crews responding to water rescue on Muskegon Lake

Initial calls reported a distressed swimmer who went underwater near the Sand Docks.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews from multiple departments are searching for a missing swimmer on Muskegon Lake.

According to the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union, initial calls reported a distressed swimmer who went underwater near the Sand Docks.

Crews with the MFD Dive Team were on scene within minutes of the initial call.

A large number of emergency responders will be in the area of the Muskegon channel and along the lakeshore. Crews are asking people to avoid the area.

The Muskegon Fire Department is being assisted by North Muskegon Fire Department, Norton Shores Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.