PHOTOS: Multiple departments battle commercial fire in Zeeland Township

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Zeeland Township fire heavily damaged a commercial building Saturday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Zeeland Township Fire and several other area fire departments were called to a commercial fire in the 5100 block of Chicago Drive.

Upon arrival, units found heavy smoke and fire coming from the building. The right lane of eastbound Chicago Drive was closed to assist fire units coming and going with water tanks.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries have been reported. Multiple fire units are still on scene to investigate possible cause.

