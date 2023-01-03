Multiple families displaced after fire breaks out at Sparta apartment complex

The Sparta Fire Department says the fire broke out at Apple Tree Apartments Wednesday morning.

SPARTA, Mich. — Multiple families are displaced after a morning fire at a Sparta apartment complex.

Deputy Chief Carl Wood with the Sparta Fire Department tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a majority of the damage was contained inside the impacted units. Crews were able to get the fire out before it spread further.

After speaking with residents, the fire department is still unsure how the fire began, but did say the apartments are uninhabitable. The apartment below where the fire began has also sustained major water damage.

The Village of Sparta has set up a temporary shelter at the Civic Center while the investigation continues.

The chief says some residents that live below the impacted apartments may be able to get back inside their homes at some point Wednesday, but an exact time is still unclear.

