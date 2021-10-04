Multiple injured in single vehicle crash in Ottawa County

Investigation at the scene showed that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was driving westbound when it ran off the road, hitting a tree.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after a single vehicle crash in Olive Township Friday.

Ottawa County Sheriff's say the accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Port Sheldon Street, just east of 128th Avenue in Ottawa County.

Investigation at the scene showed that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was driving westbound when it ran off the road, hitting a tree.

The 68-year-old woman in the front passenger seat was taken to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in critical condition. The 74-year-old driver from Holland was transported to Holland Community Hospital in stable condition. A 40-year-old woman who was in the backseat was transported to Holland Community Hospital in serious condition.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

