Multiple people arrested during Justice for George Floyd protest in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A protest in Grand Rapids led to eight arrests Monday evening in downtown Grand Rapids.

The protest, organized by Justice for Black Lives, started in Rosa Parks Circle at around 6 p.m. Organizer Aly Bates said the protest was held to show support for Minneapolis as the trail for Derek Chauvin begins.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged in the 2020 death of George Floyd – an incident that caused unrest around the world. Jury selection for Chauvin’s trial is set to begin this week.

“Today we are gathering, standing in solidarity with Minneapolis during the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial,” Bates said. “I hope that the jury they do select can do justice and the George Floyd gets the justice that him and his family deserve.”

After speaking with the crowd at Rosa Parks Circle, organizers led a march toward Monroe Avenue. That march continued down Monroe and up to Michigan Avenue. Eventually, the crowd was met by Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) officers.

At that time, GRPD told the crowd to clear the intersection and to stay of the street. A short standoff occurred, during which some marchers were put into police cars.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams said a total of eight people were arrested for various misdemeanors. No injuries to protestors or officers were reported.

