Guest feeling faint causes art exhibit to fall, injuring multiple people at DeVos Place

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says it happened in the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit at DeVos Place Wednesday afternoon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Multiple people were hurt while inside the Van Gogh exhibit at DeVos Place Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says.

Lt. William Smith told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that an exhibit fell on some visitors just after 12 p.m.

We're told multiple people were hurt by a fallen wall panel that's part of the exhibition.

John Tellem, the media representative for the exhibit told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a woman was inside the education room, which is the first part of the art installation. Inside this room, guests learn more about the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh and get introduced to the immersive experience.

Tellem says the woman was feeling faint, so she grabbed onto a pipe and drape that caused some art to fall.

He also says the installation is back up and running now.

The exhibition showcases more than 300 of Van Gogh's paintings projected on the walls and floor of DeVos Place from June 14 through July 9.

The exhibition features three distinctive rooms. The first room, known as "The Introduction Hall", is where you can get to know Van Gogh a little bit more. It features correspondence with his brother, panels of letters written in his own words and blown-up paintings that show individual brush strokes.

The second room of the exhibition is known as "The Waterfall Room" and acts as a portal between the first room and the main exhibit. It is filled with splashes and dots of colors flowing down the walls, intermittently forming into one of the artist’s self-portraits. The room is intended to prepare guests for what is to come in the final room.

And then the main event is the room where you are truly immersed in Van Gogh's work. This is where you'll get to experience a 35-minute loop of Van Gogh's artwork swirling across the walls, floors and monoliths set up in the exhibition.

The artwork is shown alongside music from contemporary artists.

