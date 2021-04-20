Multiple people still hospitalized after house fire, explosion in Marshall

A 2-year-old girl is still hospitalized at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

MARSHALL, Michigan — Multiple people remain hospitalized after a natural gas leak caused a fiery explosion at a Marshall home earlier this month.

The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. on Monday, April 12, at a home located on 532 Clinton Street in Marshall. Eight people were inside the house at the time of the explosion, and all were taken to local hospitals.

As of Tuesday, April 20, police say three people remain hospitalized. A 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and a 2-year-old girl is hospitalized at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The others have been released. A 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were released from the Bronson Hospital last week. A 36-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were released from the hospital shortly after the incident.

The home is a total loss and the explosion is still under investigation, but police said foul play is not suspected.

Police have provided the following donation contacts to help those involved:

Donations for the 38-year-old male at University of Michigan Hospital are being directed to Ashley Johnson at (269) 274-0802.

Donations for the 27-year-old female at University of Michigan Hospital and her 2-year-old daughter at Bronson Hospital are being directed to Tiffany Brumbaugh at (269) 580-0482.

Donations for the 36-year-old male and 35-year-old female, released shortly after the incident, are being directed to Joseph Kornmeyer at 269-234-8990.

Donations for the 43-year-old female, 38-year-old male and his 10-year-old son are being directed to Kit Waterson at (269)-719-0419.

