Multiple police agencies seek help identifying vending machine break-in suspects

NILES, Mich — The Michigan State Police Niles Post is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are suspected of breaking into vending machines at various rest areas and self-storage units between Berrien and Allegan Counties.

Troopers believe the incidents are related due to the similarities used by the suspects to break into the machines, as well as photos of the same male suspect placing him at multiple venues.

Since August of 2020, troopers and deputies have investigated the following break-ins:

· 08/15/20 – Casco Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)

· 08/18/20 – New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)

· 08/22/20 – Casco Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)

· 08/25/20 – Saugatuck Rest Area (Allegan County Sheriff)

· 08/30/20 – New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)

· 08/30/20 – Watervliet Rest Area (MSP Niles Post)

Since February 2021:

· 02/07/21 – New Buffalo Welcome Center (Berrien County Sheriff)

· 02/10/21 – Niles Township AAA Aloha Self-Storage (Berrien County Sheriff)

Anyone with knowledge of these incidents or recognize the suspects depicted in the photos are asked to contact either the Niles Post at 269-683-4411, Berrien County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP, or Allegan Silent Observer at 1-855-SILENT-0.

