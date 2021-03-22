Multiple road closures starting Monday in Grand Rapids

Here is a list of closures and detours.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids is reminding residents of several road closures that are starting Monday, March 22 in the city.

Below is a list of closures and detours:

Southbound Market Avenue, between Godfrey and Freeman Avenue

Closed at 7 a.m. until Friday, April 9 at 4 p.m. due to utility work.

Detour is: Wealthy to Front to Butterworth to Lexington to Fulton to southbound I-196 to northbound Market Ave Exit #73.

Plymouth Avenue, between Oak Industrial Drive and Service Road

Closed at 7 a.m. until midsummer due to MDOT I-196 bridge work.

Detours are: Northbound, Michigan to Maryland to Leonard. Southbound, Leonard to Maryland to Michigan.

Ionia Avenue, between Cherry and Oakes. Cherry Street, between Oakes and Commerce

Closed at 7 a.m. until Friday, April 4 at 4 p.m. due to utility work in northern half of Ionia and Cherry intersection.

Detours are: Westbound, Commerce to Oakes to Ottawa. Northbound, Cherry to Commerce to Oakes. Southbound, Oakes to Ottawa to Cherry.

