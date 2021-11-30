x
Suspect at large after robbery at nearby credit union in Grand Haven

Ferry Elementary, White Pines, Griffin and Grand Haven Christian schools were on a brief lockdown.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect who police say robbed a credit union Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:20am at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Jackson Avenue in Grand Haven.

Police say the suspect entered the building, approached a teller, and spoke of filling a bag with money.

Nearby schools like Ferry Elementary, White Pines, Griffin and Grand Haven Christian schools were all placed on a brief lockdown as they searched for the suspect.

No weapon was observed or implied. The suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being about 6’ tall, with red shoes, a grey hoodie  and a black coat.

It was initially thought that the suspect may have fled in an older, silver 4-door car but it was later determined that the vehicle was involved in a different close-by incident and not related to the robbery.

If you know anything call police or Silent Observer. 

Anyone with information on the suspect pictured is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch.

