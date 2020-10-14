Multiple searches in Newaygo County for missing 42-year-old

Authorities said Keith Kloostra was last seen Sunday, Oct. 11.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help deputies locate a missing 42-year-old man who's been missing since Sunday.

According to a press release, Keith Edward Kloostra made statements that he wanted to harm himself. He was last seen Oct. 11 driving a maroon Dodge Caravan.

The sheriff's office said the mini van was located, however Kloostra was not.

He may be near Zeigler Park, which is north of White Cloud, in Newaygo County. Authorities have conducted several searches in the area for Kloostra.

Kloostra was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans. He is 6'1" and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kloostra’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

