'Multiple shootings' reported in Manistee; Area residents asked to shelter indoors

Law enforcement said the suspect(s) remain at large. Those who live in town are being asked to stay indoors as the situation unfolds.

MANISTEE, Mich. — Authorities in northern Michigan are investigating "multiple shootings" and ask City of Manistee residents to stay inside Friday afternoon.

The Manistee News Advocate reports police asked people in Maxwelltown area to stay in their homes.

A Manistee County resident told the paper that she and her husband found a man laying in the street hurt.

The City of Manistee said the possible suspect(s) remain at large.

City officials shared this suspect description: Tall, black male with thin build and dreadlocks. Last seen in a green hoodie and jeans.

It's not clear how many people, if any were hurt.

If you have any information that could help police, call 911.

As a precaution, the City Hall closed early.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

