2 dead in Oakfield Twp., multi-vehicle crash on M-57

Police are now telling drivers that M-57 is closed between Harvard Avenue and Wabasis Avenue at this time.
Credit: wzzm

Two people have died after a crash in Oakfield Township Friday afternoon. 

Michigan State Police say the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 on M-57 and Lappley Avenue NE.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is told the crash involved three different vehicles, including an ambulance and semi.

Credit: wzzm
Credit: WZZM

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes as M-57 is closed between Harvard Avenue and Wabasis Avenue at this time.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

