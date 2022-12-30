2 dead in Oakfield Twp., multi-vehicle crash on M-57

Two people have died after a crash in Oakfield Township Friday afternoon.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 on M-57 and Lappley Avenue NE.
13 ON YOUR SIDE is told the crash involved three different vehicles, including an ambulance and semi.
Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes as M-57 is closed between Harvard Avenue and Wabasis Avenue at this time.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
