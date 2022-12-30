2 dead in Oakfield Twp., multi-vehicle crash on M-57

Police are now telling drivers that M-57 is closed between Harvard Avenue and Wabasis Avenue at this time.

Two people have died after a crash in Oakfield Township Friday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened after 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 on M-57 and Lappley Avenue NE.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is told the crash involved three different vehicles, including an ambulance and semi.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes as M-57 is closed between Harvard Avenue and Wabasis Avenue at this time.

Grand Rapids troopers are on the scene of a serious three vehicle crash on 14 Mile Road near Lappley Ave. The roadway is closed at this time. Details will be released here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/pZONtJQPxF — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) December 30, 2022

Sadly, this crash is confirmed as a fatal. Please avoid the area as the crash is investigated. — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) December 30, 2022

M-57 is closed between Harvard and Wabasis. — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) December 30, 2022

13 ON YOUR SIDE has sent a crew to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

