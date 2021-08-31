Multiple West Michigan rest areas closed over the next month

The various locations will be closed to bring the facilities up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

MDOT announced that multiple rest areas in West Michigan will be closed over the next month to bring the facilities up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

The construction will improve of the exterior of the buildings. The following rest areas will be closed:

The Cadillac Rest Area on northbound US-131 in Wexford County will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Tuesday, Sept. 28

The Ludington Rest Area on northbound US-31 in Mason County will be closed Thursday, Sept. 9, through Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Hart Rest Area on southbound US-31 in Oceana County will be closed Friday, Sept. 10 through Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Tustin Rest Area on southbound US-31 in Osceola County will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Watervliet Rest Area on westbound I-94 in Berrien County will be closed Thursday, Sept. 9, through Wednesday, Sept. 29.

ADA improvements will also be made at the New Buffalo Welcome Center on eastbound I-94 in Berrien County from Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Monday, Nov. 1, but the facility will remain open.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.