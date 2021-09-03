Murder charge filed in Sunday shooting death of GR man

If convicted, Cole faces up to life in prison.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody and is facing multiple charges for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Grand Rapids Sunday.

The incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Veto Street NW. Upon arrival, officers found 27-year-old Anthony Carter Crump suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Crump was declared dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Police Department stated they had arrested 26-year-old Devon James Cole for the murder.

Cole is currently in custody and is facing the following felony charges:

Open Murder

Felony Firearm

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Investigation into this case in ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

