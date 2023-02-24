Museum unknowingly chooses sisters to take part in exhibit

Two women being recognized at the Muskegon Museum of Art just happen to be sisters born and raised in Muskegon Heights.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month we’ve been taking a closer look at the “Through Our Lens” exhibit now available at the Muskegon Museum of Art. It includes people from across Muskegon County who are bettering the community in different ways. Two women being recognized just happen to be sisters born and raised in Muskegon Heights.

The exhibit uses black and white photography to celebrate the community and those helping to make it better.

Peggy Selmon told 13 ON YOUR SIDE, “I love Muskegon Heights.”

Her sister, Estelita “Mimi” Rankin, said the same.

“Yeah, Muskegon Heights is our home.”

Each was chosen for the exhibit before organizers knew the two are sisters.

“My mother worked at the hospital and she would cook dinner before she went to work and when she’d come home, the food would be gone because I’d be done gave it away and she’d say ‘Peggy, what happened to the food?’ I’d say, ‘Momma, but they didn’t have no food at home,’” said Selmon.

Their mother, grandmother and two aunts worked at the hospital. This sparked an early interest in health care.

There was also one memorable TV commercial.

“I started getting involved in the muscular dystrophy carnivals. See, you wouldn’t know about Jerry Lewis because you’re young,” said Rankin, laughing.

She continued, explaining that she “saw it on TV one day and they said, ‘You can do you own muscular dystrophy carnival and raise funds for Jerry Lewis and the kids who have muscular dystrophy.' The bowling pins and stuff, and you would knock them down or you’d bust balloons. Whatever it was to raise money for muscular dystrophy. That’s what I’d do.”

Her sister, Selmon, asked, “How old were you? Yeah, 10 or 11. This chick would go and ask people for gifts and they would give them to her and she would have this big carnival in our yard. Now, I wasn’t a part of the carnival because I was too busy doing other things.”

Looking back, Selmon says she was inspired by her younger sister, and now operates six different residential homes for adults with disabilities. With help, she now owns several of the homes in use, many on the same street.

“I want to help people. I just want to help them,” said Selmon.

Rankin shared similar sentiments, saying, “I have to help somebody every single day.”

Graduating from those backyard carnivals, today, Rankin supports multiple health causes. She organized the first Diabetes Walk for Muskegon County, and an annual men’s health fair offering prostate exams. She also has a weekly radio program called “Journey to Better Health.”

“That way, I can get to more people,” said Rankin, who added that, “Whatever we saw in the community as a problem or an issue for us as Black people, that’s what we conquered.”

You can check out the “Through Our Lens” exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art through March 12.

