Popular festival returns to Grand Haven waterfront

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's beloved 'Music On The Grand' series is back for it's 52nd summer.
The twelve-week outdoor concert series is hosted in Downtown Grand Haven at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
Every Wednesday throughout the summer, hundreds of people flock along the water to listen to music, dance and enjoy the city — all for free.
"If you love being outside, you love sunshine, you enjoy music and people watching, this is one of the best venues you can get," said Bill Rosel, long-time volunteer of 'Music on the Grand. "Ages eight months to 80 years old, you see all sorts of ages groups out there."
"We encourage people to come before, stay after, and enjoy the city," said Bill's wife, Veronica, "because Grand Haven is such a beautiful place, to come enjoy our wonderful town.
The first concert of the season kicks off Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will feature the Spring Lake High School Jazz Band until 9 p.m.
The 7 to 9 p.m. schedule is as follows:
- June 8: Spring Lake High School Jazz Band
- June 15: Livin' The Dream
- June 22: Sea Cruisers
- June 29: Hark Up
- July 6: Carl Webb Band
- July 13: Cool Lemon Jazz
- July 20: Silverado
- July 27: The 6-PAK
The 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. schedule is as follows:
- August 10: Lakeshore Big Band
- August 17: Great Scott
- August 24: The Frank Eimer Band
- August 31: Entourage
The event is free, but guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.
