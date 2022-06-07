Popular festival returns to Grand Haven waterfront

Every Wednesday throughout the summer, hundreds of people flock along the water to listen to music, dance and enjoy the city — all for free.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven's beloved 'Music On The Grand' series is back for it's 52nd summer.

The twelve-week outdoor concert series is hosted in Downtown Grand Haven at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.

Every Wednesday throughout the summer, hundreds of people flock along the water to listen to music, dance and enjoy the city — all for free.

"If you love being outside, you love sunshine, you enjoy music and people watching, this is one of the best venues you can get," said Bill Rosel, long-time volunteer of 'Music on the Grand. "Ages eight months to 80 years old, you see all sorts of ages groups out there."

"We encourage people to come before, stay after, and enjoy the city," said Bill's wife, Veronica, "because Grand Haven is such a beautiful place, to come enjoy our wonderful town.

The first concert of the season kicks off Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will feature the Spring Lake High School Jazz Band until 9 p.m.

The 7 to 9 p.m. schedule is as follows:

June 8: Spring Lake High School Jazz Band

June 15: Livin' The Dream

June 22: Sea Cruisers

June 29: Hark Up

July 6: Carl Webb Band

July 13: Cool Lemon Jazz

July 20: Silverado

July 27: The 6-PAK

The 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. schedule is as follows:

August 10: Lakeshore Big Band

August 17: Great Scott

August 24: The Frank Eimer Band

August 31: Entourage

The event is free, but guests are asked to bring lawn chairs.

