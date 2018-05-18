After more than three decades at Greenville High school there was one last performance Thursday night.

Choir teacher Joel Van Houten is retiring and while he usually invites previous students to come on stage for the school year's final concert, for his last concert he was surprised by more than 100 of his previous students.

His daughter tells us she was able to help organize the whole thing through Facebook.

