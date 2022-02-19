'Music to Benefit Music' series to raise money for West Michigan music programs

All proceeds from the dinner concert will go toward purchasing instruments for West Michigan schools.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville will be hosting the Music to Benefit Music series Saturday evening, which aims to benefit local music students.

The dinner concert is a fundraiser, with all of the proceeds going toward purchasing instruments for West Michigan schools.

Over the years, the event has hosted a Rock and Roll Hall of Famers like Emmylou Harris, Richie Havens and Taj Mahal. This year, they’re welcoming Caroline Jones, a rising star in the country music world.

The importance of music programs in school continues to drive organizers of the benefit.

“It's part of the creative mind. And part of the reason they reinstituted some of these programs is that they found out when they were cut, math and science scores started trending down," said Bill Worst with the Pinnacle Center. "And there were studies that said that music and music therapy like for Down syndrome, children, autistic children—that music, you know, reaches them, and there are music therapy programs now."

Doors open Saturday at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and an auction. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $62.50 per person and include dinner, an open bar and the concert. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling 616-481-8183 or emailing Bill Worst at Bill@thepinnaclecenter.com.

For more information on the event, click here. To learn more about the Pinnacle Center, visit their website here.

