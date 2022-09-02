Muskegon residents outraged over animal testing facility

The commission has given little to no indication it will change its mind on the matter.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Despite being approved unanimously by the Muskegon City Commission two weeks ago, a research facility that tests on animals remains a point of contention for residents.

Tuesday night, more people came out to voice their frustration.

During the public comment of last night's city commission meeting, things got heated. Many asked commissioners to reconsider.

In January, the commission voted to allow the sale of the West Shoreline Correctional Facility.

If the sale moves forward, Northern Biomedical Research will build a new 125,000 square foot facility on the former prison's property.

Northern Biomedical does medical testing on animals including primates, dogs, rodents, pigs, and sheep.

They say the research facility would double in size over the next decade and this would result in about 400 jobs and bring more tax revenue to the city.

But many animal advocates are furious, saying they don't want Muskegon to play a role in animal testing.

Northern biomedical research was one of three companies interested in buying the former prison site.

It's unclear who else was interested in the property

The commission has given little to no indication it will change its mind on the matter.

Northern biomedical already operates a site out of Norton Shores.

