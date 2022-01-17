Muskegon Museum of Art hosts free community day to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Muskegon Museum of Art celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a free community day, inviting high school art students to help as docents.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — About a dozen art students from Muskegon High School spent Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Muskegon Museum of Art. The students were there to help visitors better understand works on display, and the artist who created the works.

"This is my first time doing something like this," said Muskegon High School art student Issys Hilliard. "I think it's great, and especially being on Martin Luther King Day because I know there are some pieces created by Black artists."

"It's special for them to see all of the different opportunities in art, the different styles of art that they could pursue," added Muskegon Museum of Art Curator of Education Heather Placko.

The fifth annual MLK Day at the MMA included free admission, a film screening of "Black Man" throughout the day and interactive tours of work by African American artists that are part of the museum's permanent collection.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.