Muskegon leads nation in normalizing cannabis use, says business owner

This summer, Michael Webster, founder of Exspiravit, a company licensed to host cannabis events, is bringing two events to Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's common place to grab a beer while enjoying a summer concert series outdoors, however, for some, it's not socially acceptable to do the same when it comes to cannabis.

One Black businessman said he is changing that mindset, and the city of Muskegon is helping him do so. Later this summer, Michael Webster, founder of Exspiravit — a company licensed to host cannabis events — is bringing two events to Muskegon.

The first event will be an adult carnival-style event held inside Mercy Health Arena. Outside the arena, there will be tents for people to openly smoke cannabis. Inside the arena will be a host of vendors and entertainment activities.

Webster said it is important for people to start normalizing cannabis.

"Put things into perspective and ask folks to be honest with themselves," said Webster. "Are they really morally objective to having a glass of wine at a kids birthday party, but turn around and have a problem with a regulated cannabis event down the street not even within view? So, it's taking a lot of honesty, a lot of information, and a lot of inflection."

Webster said the two events that are planned for later this summer in Muskegon will help normalize the use of cannabis. They’ll provide resources for people to get their records expunged and make sure they have the tools they need to succeed.

Additionally, Webster said the revenue generated from these events will benefit the city as well. He said with Muskegon's location, the city could become a focal point to hosts such events attracting people from across the Great Lakes.

