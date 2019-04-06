MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon’s summer collegiate baseball team, the Muskegon Clippers, open its sixth season at the historic Marsh Field in Muskegon on Tuesday, June 4.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The Clippers are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League which is a developmental League for college athletes from all over the country.

"Most of them are Division I players," said Muskegon Clippers Owner Pete Gawkowski.

The players use the summer league to hone their skills and possibly get spotted by baseball scouts.

"Most of them have aspirations of playing at the next level professionally," Gawkowski said.

Marsh Field was once home to the Outwin Zephyrs, members of the Negro league. The Muskegon Lassies, a pro women's team, also played at the field.

"Over 28 Hall-of-Famers from Major League Baseball have either played or coached at Marsh Field," Gawkowski said.

The Clippers play the Michigan Monarchs Tuesday and Wednesday, and gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Game tickets are $5 for adults; $3 for Senior Citizens, $3 for students; $2 for children 5-12. Children 5 and under are free.

For more information visit Muskegon Clippers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.