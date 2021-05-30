Muskegon Clippers return for the season

Opening day is Thursday, June 3, where they'll face the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Marsh Field.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Clippers will hold their opening day on Thursday, June 3 at Muskegon's Marsh Field. The team will face the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

Throughout June and July, the team will play 42 games, including 21 home games.

As a member of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, the Clippers' roster is made up of college athletes hoping to hone their skills and potentially get noticed by baseball scouts.

The opening day game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. Game tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and $2 for children ages 5-12. Children 5 and under are free.

For more information on the Clippers, visit their website or Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.