Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament happening in Muskegon

James Coffee gives back to the community each year on his birthday, June 24. This year, there will be a basketball tournament, bounce house, free food and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is hoping to be a light in his community by bringing people together for a day of fun.

James Coffee tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he was born and raised in Muskegon. He describes himself as hardworking, religious and a community activist.

He recently started what he calls “Give Back Days” on his birthday, June 24, when he does something to uplift his Muskegon neighbors. Last year, he surprised people by paying for their gas or buying them pizza. This year, he’s hosting a Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament to combat ongoing violence in the community.

“I came from that environment and it’s not worth it. How can I help the community? Am I a part of the problem or can I be a part of the change? Am, I’m like, if I can be the light in a community that people say is so dark, then maybe I can motivate and inspire other people to step up and be the light as well, and it’s working,” said Coffee.

The event is Saturday, June 24, at Seyferth Park in Muskegon starting at 11 a.m.

There’s more than just basketball. There will be a dunk tank, bounce house and free food.

Coffee says he used his own money to make this event happen. He’s also received anonymous donations from community members who follow him on social media.

