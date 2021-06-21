Muskegon Community College to host vaccine clinic June 24

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone over 18 and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone over 12.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College will host a free vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 24.

The clinic will be held in the MCC Health and Wellness Center. No appointments are necessary, but those interested are asked to print and complete the forms found on their website. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone over 18 and the Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone over 12.

Additional vaccine clinics will be held at MCC on the following dates:

Thursday, Aug. 19 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Thursday, Sept. 2 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology Center

Thursday, Sept. 9 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., MCC Health and Wellness Center

Thursday, Sept. 23 – 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., MCC Sturrus Technology

For more information, visit MCC's website or call the Public Health Muskegon County office at 231-724-6246.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.