Muskegon Community College to offer COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 and up

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College will hold a free vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older on Thursday, June 3. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the college's Health and Wellness Center.

No appointment is required, but children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participants will have a choice between the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which has only been approved for people 18 and older, or the Pfizer vaccine. The second Pfizer dose will be scheduled for Thursday, June 24.

MCC will hold another free clinic on Thursday, Aug. 19, with the second Pfizer dose being scheduled for September.

