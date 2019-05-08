GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Classes begin Aug. 26 at Muskegon Community College's new Ottawa County Center in Grand Haven Township.

The college purchased and renovated the former Clock Life Story Funeral Home at 16777 Lincoln Street just west of US-31.

The entire building was gutted and reconfigured. It looks nothing like a former funeral home inside. The building now includes three classrooms, a multipurpose room, lobby, student lounge and administration area. Renovations are expected to finish for the start of the fall semester.

Around 20% of students enrolled at Muskegon Community College are residents of Ottawa County.

"We want our facilities to be near where our students are," said Dale Nesbary, Muskegon Community College President.

Nesbary says the new center shows students that MCC is committed to Ottawa County.

"We're looking forward to having our students in a space that they can call their own, that they know we're going to be in for the long-haul," he said.

A public grand opening is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The college has also been busy with a $9 million renovation project on its main campus.

Muskegon Community College will celebrate the grand opening of its new Art and Music Building on Friday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors should park in the Stevenson Center East Entrance parking lot and enter the building through the Stevenson Center.

The Art and Music Building is the former Applied Technology Building.

It's now an expansive and modern home for MCC’s art and music programs.

Inside the music wing, students will find an acoustical medium ensemble room with a practice area for up to 60 performers, a keyboard lab, three acoustically controlled teaching suites, six individual sound-controlled practice rooms, student instrument storage lockers, a music library room and a college instrument storage room.

The art wing encompasses a 3D art studio for sculpture students, a painting studio, an advanced drawing studio, a printmaking studio, a ceramics studio, a kiln room with three kilns for firing ceramics, a woodshop, a vented spray booth, a tiered lecture/viewing classroom, faculty offices, an open studio for students, a matting and collection room and an art supply room.

