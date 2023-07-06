Muskegon Conservation District hosting 'stream clean up' day for Ryerson Creek

Using a grant awarded by the Michigan Clean Water Corps the district plans to clean up Ryerson Creek on Saturday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Saturday July 8 the Muskegon Conservation District (MCD) is inviting the community to join them in cleaning up Ryerson Creek.

This is the second year the MCD is putting on the clean up event with help from a grant they received from Michigan Clean Water Corps.

The MCD said they are looking for 30 volunteers to help out and clean trash from the creek.

Cleanup starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. MCD will supply some boots and waders but also encourage people to bring their own. They will supply all trash gathering materials as well as gloves.

MCD also asks all volunteers to wear closed toed shoes and to bring sunscreen and a reusable water bottle.

At the end of the day volunteers will be treated to lunch and snacks.

Volunteers will meet at the Smith Ryerson Center (650 Wood St, Muskegon MI 49442) and will disperse from there to clean up the stream from Getty St to Muskegon Lake.

For more information and to register for the event, please contact the MCD office at 231-828-5097 or muskegoncd@macd.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.