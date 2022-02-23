Muskegon County Courts to reopen for in-person business, jury trials

Though strongly encouraged, masks or face coverings will no longer be required for entry.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After a five-week downward trend in COVID-19 cases in Muskegon County, the Muskegon County Courts is ready to resume in-person business and resume jury trials.

The Muskegon County Courts has worked closely with the MDHHS to make sure resuming in-person activity was safe.

Prior to entering the courthouse, everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for any signs of illness. Though strongly encouraged, masks or face coverings will no longer be required for entry.

However, jurors and those reporting for jury duty will still be required to wear a mask in jury assembly areas.

Court offices (District, Probate, Circuit, Family Court and Friend of the Court) will be open to serve the general public on a ‘walk-in’ basis from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Circuit Court Records remains closed to in person filings until further notice. The County Clerk’s Vital Records Office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 3:00 p.m. on Fridays for concealed pistol license applications and marriage licenses.

More information can be found on the Muskegon County website here.

