Muskegon County now officially owns new Dune Harbor Park in Norton Shores

The purchase of the former sand mining site was closed on Thursday, Dec. 16.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County's newest park will open to the public on or about March 21, 2022. The former Nugent Sand property in Norton Shores is now owned by Muskegon County after the purchase of the property closed Thursday, Dec. 16.

A year ago, in December 2020, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNTRF) recommended funding for Phase I of the project, known as the South Lake: A wooded 214-acre parcel with 202 feet of Lake Michigan frontage, an inland lake and a 2.2-mile hiking trail. With the completed transaction this week and per MNRTF grant requirements, the County has 90 days to open the park to the public.

The $5 million state grant along with donations from The Land Conservancy of West Michigan covered most of the purchase price.

Nugent Sand owner Robert Chandonnet provided a $3.3 million match to the MNRTF grant allowing the project to move forward. Chandonnet requested the property be named “Dune Harbor Park” in memory of his late wife, Lynne.

"It's a real tribute and a legacy to my deceased wife," Chandonnet said. "No better way to honor her and her memory than a park for the community."

“This project has been one of the County’s most exciting land acquisitions, and we want to thank all of those involved in making it a reality for the residents of Muskegon County and West Michigan,” said Muskegon County Administrator Mark Eisenbarth. “The South Lake portion of Dune Harbor Park will officially open in March, and the Muskegon County Parks Department has begun work on an opening plan for the South Lake that will be shared in a public meeting in February.”

Muskegon County’s application for a $5 million MNRTF Grant for Phase II/North Lake acquisition has been recommended for funding by the Trust Fund Board at their Dec. 1 meeting.

Eisenbarth indicated the master planning process to engage the public in an overall vision for the entire park will begin after the Phase II land transaction is complete in late 2022.

“This is a rare opportunity to provide local residents, West Michigan residents and visitors with a fantastic recreational area to enjoy, while at the same time preserving this land for future generations,” Muskegon County Board of Commissioners Chair Robert Scolnik said.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.