MUSKEGON, Mich. — With the first accumulating snowfall on the way in West Michigan, road crews are getting ready.

"It's Michigan," Drew Nichols, Muskegon County Road Commission Maintenance Superintendent, says. "Here we go again."

The road commission wants to make sure drivers are aware and careful on the roads this weekend since things might get a little slushy.

"You need to keep a 10-car gap between other vehicles," Nichols says. "Give yourself time to be able to hit the brakes and stop, and have assured stop distance."

He says the first snowfall is always a trial run on the roads. He wants people to remember not to speed and not to tailgate.

"As we progress through the season, give my guys and women some space when they're out there doing their job," Nichols says.

The road commission is fully staffed with 25 plow truck drivers and a few seasonal employees helping out on different shifts. Nichols says both their garages of salt are well-stocked.



"As they say, we're filled to the hill," he says. "We've had leftovers for the past six years because of these mild winters. We've had more snow, less ice, so the salt is not needed as much. We always plan accordingly. Some of the stuff we have issues with are certain parts for the vehicles, but my team is really good at purchasing that stuff when it's available and getting as much as they can to have on stock."

As for this weekend's snowfall, the road commission isn't planning on putting any salt out because the roads are still warm and the snow will just turn to slush when it hits the ground.

