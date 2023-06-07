Muskegon County Sheriff's Office giving out cell phone mounts to drivers pulled over for using their phone

Sheriff Michael Poulin bought nearly $200 worth of mounts for his officers to hand out on the job.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's been nearly a week since Michigan's new, expanded distracted driving law went into effect. In Muskegon, the sheriff's office has a plan to educate drivers on the new law.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office hasn't had to stop many people yet for using their phones in the car.

"Our staff has reported mostly seeing people on the interstate," said Sheriff Michael Poulin.

And he wants to keep it to just a few. Poulin talked about ways to enforce the new law at a statewide roundtable.

"How was law enforcement going to approach this new law, you know," said Poulin. "Do we just start writing tickets to people or do we give them a verbal warning the first time, how that's gonna go."

Someone at that roundtable suggested handing out cell phone mounts to people they pull over.

Poulin loved the idea.

"I got on Amazon and I ordered a case of them," he said.

The mounts keep your phone right on the dash, meaning if you need to take a quick glance you can still see it, but it keeps your hands free from distractions.

"I think it is going to be a lifesaver," said Poulin.

And it all is coming out of his own pocket.

"We're not using taxpayer dollars," he said.

While the mount is a nice tool, it doesn't necessarily mean you won't get a ticket from the officer who pulls you over, though.

"If they choose to issue a citation and offer it to the person if they want it, that's fine," said Poulin. "If they want to give a verbal warning and say, hey, here, I have this for you, that's fine."

Poulin said it's a gesture that could help save lives.

"Every tool we can give someone to help them succeed is a plus," he said.

