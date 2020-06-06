Muskegon County Sheriff's Office receives body cameras

Law enforcement and corrections staff will now be equipped with the cameras.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office staff started training for their new WatchGaurd video systems this past week.

In October 2019, the office was awarded a $213,829 grant for individual body cameras and new in-car video systems. They have used in-car video systems since the early 1990s, but body cameras are a first for the office.

“The value of cameras cannot be underestimated,” said sheriff Michael Poulin. “This technology increases the safety of the public and staff and improves our accountability, and also that of the community.”

