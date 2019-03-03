MUSKEGON, Mich. — Saturday marked a day of celebration for the Ray family. Sim and Alberta Ray hit a major relationship milestone: 70 years of marriage. The couple’s family and friends gathered together for a celebration at Folkert Community Hub and Banquet Center to watch the Rays renew their vows and look back on their time together.

88-year-old Sim and 86-year-old Alberta first met during school in Pine Bluff Arkansas.

“I was going to high school, and she was finishing up in grade school and I was with my sister and I said who is that girl there and she told me she was new,” Sim said.

He added that for him it was love at first sight, but that Alberta was already in a relationship.

The two later got married and moved to Detroit, then Muskegon, setting roots and settling down. They have ten children who they say are “perfect.”

Their kids, including youngest child Linda, threw the party, even renting out a limousine to escort them to the venue.

“Last year we did the 69th, and we did a small dinner, but we knew we had to do something big for the 70th,” Linda said.

Nearly 250 people enjoyed laughter, a meal and music as they honored the Ray family. Linda said her parents 70th anniversary was technically Tuesday, February 26 this year, but the group gathered on a Saturday because of scheduling conflicts.

Alberta says the best way to have a successful marriage is to keep pushing forward.

“Just hang in there, it’s hard it’s not easy at all, but you’ll make it and you’ll be proud of it, because I am.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.