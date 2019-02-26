MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — He wants to spend more time with his family and that's why former Muskegon Heights City Manager Jake Eckholm said he resigned from the job he has held for almost two and a half years.

“He made a decision to resign and we graciously accepted,” explained Muskegon Heights Councilman Walter Watt, Jr. “We wish him well.”

Monday night Muskegon Heights City Council appointed semi-retired finance director Lori Doody as acting city manager. She was acting city manager for over a year before Eckholm was hired in 2018 and knows the ropes.

“We are excited to work with Lori,” said Muskegon Heights Mayor Kimberly Sims. “Some things have changed but Lori is very astute and will catch up quickly.”

Jake Eckholm quietly resigned, worked his final day on Friday and was gone from city hall before many in the public or media knew he was leaving.

“I wouldn’t say it was abrupt, but it did transpire very quickly,” said Mayor Sims. “Mr. Eckholm looked at some things and decided what would be best for his family and his health. Very grateful for what he has done as far as putting the city on the right track.”

The last time the city manager job was vacant it took Muskegon Heights a year and a half to fill the position with Jake Eckholm. Mayor Sims thinks it will take at least six months and maybe longer this time.

“I don’t want to rush the process,” she said. “I’m much more interested in making sure we find the right person.”

