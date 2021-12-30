Burial mix-up frustrates Muskegon Heights woman

Diane Jones says she bought a burial plot at Mona View Cemetery in Muskegon Heights for her mother in the late 90s, but someone else is buried there.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — A Muskegon Heights woman is frustrated with the city's outdated records system.

A grave she paid for at Mona View Cemetery has someone else buried there, and the city has no proof who it is.

The city manager admits there's a lack of clarity going on and they tried to resolve the unfortunate situation as best they could.

Diane Jones said she bought the plot in Muskegon Heights for her mother in the late 90s. But when it came time for her mom's burial on Monday, Dec. 27 there was a problem.

"When the funeral home contacted Mona View Cemetery about the burial, they were told there was no plot for my mother," said Jones.

To Jones' shock, someone else was buried there instead.

But Jones had her contract and receipt so she went to the city that owns the cemetery for answers.

"They wanted me to buy another plot and/or pay to exhume who was in that plot and I was not going to do that," Jones told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The city ultimately let Jones bury her mother on Tuesday — free of charge — beside her grandmother's grave.

City Manager Troy Bell says the person buried in the grave is Jones' mother's brother.

He claims Jones' mother decided to give that grave to her brother more than a decade ago because she didn't have the money to pay for another at the time and she would address buying one at a later date.

But she passed away before the issue was resolved.

"But they don't know for sure and I certainly don't because I don't have any paperwork for [my uncle]," Jones said. "My aunt was his payee and she has since passed away."

The city of Muskegon Heights has no proof either because Bell says their system is antiquated.

"Nobody wants to have to go through confusion when they're grieving the loss of a loved one and it's unfortunate the city did not have a more modern system in place," Bell said in a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

"Previous administrations tried to balance needs to pave the roads, and modernizing the system was one of the challenges they were struggling with."

If the city does find the records, then Jones will have to pay for the new plot her mother was buried in, which is a frustrating ordeal for Jones.

"The one thing I'm happy for is we got her buried but I don't want any future hiccups," Jones said.

The city hopes to upgrade their system during the 2022 fiscal year that would track the cemetery's plots and the data associated with the plots electronically.

Secondly, the city would work with the Department of Natural Resources to do G-I-S mapping of all the burial sites. They would use funding through a grant to do this and city council would have to approve both projects.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.