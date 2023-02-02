Muskegon Heights city council appoints police chief as acting city manager

Chief Sain will act as city manager for one week, while the city council reviews applications for the full time position.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Thursday night, the Muskegon Heights city council voted unanimously to appoint Muskegon Heights Police Chief Maurice Sain as acting city manager.

Chief Sain will act as city manager for one week, while the city council reviews applications for the full time position.

Council member Bonnie McGlothin says they will be reaching out to candidates Thursday and Friday, and hopefully begin interviewing on Monday.

Sain will help the council conduct day to day duties like payroll, but major decisions will be left up to the future city manager.

This decision comes on the heels of an earlier city council vote to terminate the contract of former city manager Troy Bell. Bell's contract officially expired Tuesday, Jan. 31.

This was the third special meeting held to discuss the future of the city manager position, after the first two were cancelled when the council could not reach a quorum.

