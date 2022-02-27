Muskegon Heights daycare takes new approach to celebrating Black History Month

During Black History Month, the kids dress up as history-making black figures from the past and present.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights daycare is taking a unique approach to Black History Month by playing dress-up.

Tina Tots Learning Center is located inside the former Loftis Elementary.

The kids range in age from about 2-5 years old.

During Black History Month, the kids dress up as history-making black figures from the past and present.

“I believe this is very beneficial, because the younger you teach them, the more they learn, and they're like sponges, they just grasp on to anything that you teach them," said daycare director Tina Grissom. "I mean, if they can learn rap music, they can definitely learn about history."

Both the kids and their parents get involved in doing research and preparing for a presentation.

Grissom says she wanted kids to learn about their heritage, and be inspired.

"It has been just an awesome, awesome experience. I'm so excited. And just when I thought it was really nothing, you know, I wasn't making a big to-do about it," Grissom said. "I just wanted to do something different for Black history. But when I say it has gone viral, I'm so excited."

She says these lessons have brought everyone at the daycare together as a community.

She plans to continue the presentations in the future.

